Metro police offering gift cards for guns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An effort is being made to keep the streets of Nashville safe, especially as the holiday season approaches.

Greater Revelations Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting a gift card for guns giveaway in order to make the streets safer.

Officers from the Metro Nashville Police Department Training Academy will be in the church parking lot to receive all guns and to make sure they are unloaded and do not pose any immediate danger.

Each family unit that turns in a gun during the event will receive a $50 MAPCO gift card that can be used to purchase gasoline, and a $25 Kroger gift card that can be used to purchase a Thanksgiving turkey, ham, or other holiday meal elements.

There will be One Kroger card and one MAPCO card per person or family unit and there will be no questions asked for those surrendering their fire arms.

This will be the MNPD’s sixth Gift Cards for Guns give a way since 2011. A total of 460 firearms were turned in during the five previous events.

“We are asking all parents and guardians of juveniles, particularly teenagers, to seriously ask themselves whether there is an unwanted firearm in the home that could potentially be carried unlawfully by a teen,” Chief Steve Anderson said. “There may also be situations where a person wants to get an unwanted gun out of the house, but did not know how to do so responsibly. This Gift Cards for Guns event affords that opportunity.”

The event will take place at Greater Revelations Missionary Baptist Church, 1027 12th Ave. N, just off Jefferson Street on Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Our partners at Nashville crime stoppers and local pastors are co-sponsors on this event and will be on hand at the church.