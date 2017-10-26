Meeting on transit through Murfreesboro Road corridor held at Trevecca

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A lot of big plans are in the works for Nashville in the coming years.

The Murfreesboro Road corridor is part of the big plan to move Nashville into the future.

The plan would include an $828 million investment and an additional investment when you get to the airport connecting it to Murfreesboro Road.

That area is undergoing revitalization with the new police headquarters, and local business owners are really excited about what’s next.

“I think you’re going to see investments come in like in other areas where once the police headquarters is there, 300 employees, I think you’re going to see money come in to tear down some of the old strip centers and old dilapidated buildings and turn them into coffee shops, restaurants, things like that and it will only take one or two to get that started. It won’t ever be back to its days of glory but it will sure come full circle again,” said Bobby Joslin with Joslin & Son Signs.

The Murfreesboro Road corridor is a major part of Mayor Megan Barry’s transit plan, which business owners along the road say has to happen.

“We need, it. We need to support this city councilmen first and then we’re going to need to vote on a referendum that will help us be able to afford to address the transit issues that I think could cripple Nashville if we don’t,” said Trevecca University President, Dr. Dan Boone.

The mayor says she wants people who live and work along the corridor to reap the benefits of the transit system.

Thursday night, the Mayor and Metro Council are meeting with the public to discuss details on a multi-billion-dollar transit plan.