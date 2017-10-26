Massive cold front headed to Middle Tennessee on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – There will be a big swing in our weather this Friday as a cold approaches from the west.

Ahead of the front, temperatures are expected to be rather mild during the morning and early afternoon. Several areas could top off around 70 degrees.

Clouds spread in quickly mid-afternoon and rain begins to generate over the Tennessee River around 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. At the same time, cold air rushes in and replaces the mild start with 40s and windy conditions.

Rain begins along the I-65 corridor from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and becomes heavy at times. Temperatures in the 40s will also be the result by early evening making high school football games, raw, rainy, windy, and chilly.

Once the rain passes the plateau at night, temperatures drop to the 30s towards sunrise Saturday morning. If there are any lingering showers early, a few wet snowflakes could fall over the plateau. No accumulation is expected.

On top of all of this change, Saturday and Sunday morning could feature a light freeze for several areas across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

