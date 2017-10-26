Man injured in North Nashville hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was hurt in a hit-and-run in North Nashville early Thursday morning.

It happened just after 4 a.m. on Trinity Lane, just past Brick Church Pike.

According to police on the scene, the man was struck by a white four-door PT Cruiser. The vehicle may now have front-end damage.

Police told News 2 the man suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on the driver of the PT Cruiser is asked to call our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.