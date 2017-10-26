Lewis County crash leads to major Perry County drug bust

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A crash in Lewis County reportedly dealt a “massive blow to the drug traffic in Perry County” on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the driver involved in the crash was found to be Daniel Ranger, who was arrested in Perry County’s largest money seizure in history just weeks ago.

“He did not learn his lesson,” Sheriff Nick Weems said.

At the scene of the crash, officers reportedly found 2 lbs. of meth and $20,000 in cash inside a cooler.

Ranger was taken into custody for driving on a revoked license, among other charges, and then taken to his home where the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Drug Task Force conducted a search on his farm.

According to a press release, when authorities arrived, there were five people on the property.

“It appeared to the sheriff that this was a multi-person drug operation that was well-armed and looking to flood Perry County with a dangerous amount of drugs,” the press release states.

Brian Powers, who was reportedly armed; Rhonda Powers; and James Simmons, who was also reportedly armed, were all arrested.

The sheriff’s office says Chris Primm, also armed, was arrested as well, along with Ranger and his wife, Tammy.

All six suspects could face federal charges.

The search on the property and home reportedly uncovered an additional 1.8 pounds of meth, a half-pound of heroin, 10 pounds of marijuana, Morphine, Suboxone, Xanax, meth making precursors, 16 firearms including stolen firearms and a stolen motorcycle from Lewis County.

Fifteen vehicles and one ATV were seized, along with all the other evidence, according to the press release.

