Lebanon man accused of breaking toddler’s leg during domestic situation

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A young man with a history of domestic violence is back behind bars and accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and breaking a baby’s leg.

It all started Monday evening when a scared 19-year-old woman calls 911 from inside a Lebanon apartment.

The teenage mother told police her ex-boyfriend, identified as Jakob Cox, took her phone and then locked himself in a back bedroom with her 2-year-old little boy.

According to the police report, Cox not only hit the young mother in the mouth, but it says he also bit her.

Dispatch: is your son ok?

Woman: No!

Dispatch: Did he hit your son?

Dispatch: Sweetie, it’s going to be okay. Talk to me, okay?

Woman: Yes, ma’am.

Dispatch: Did he hurt your son?

Woman: Yes, ma’am.

Dispatch: He did?

Woman: I think his leg is broken.

Woman: He has warrants out for his arrest and he’s on Wilson County’s most wanted and I left my door unlocked and he just came in here and I tried to call the police and he stole my phone.

Lebanon police arrived quickly to find Cox ride away on a motorcycle. He was taken into custody.

According to his arrest report, Cox told police he was playing with the child, throwing him in the air, he says he almost dropped the child but he caught him by the leg.

“A femur break, so it is a pretty serious incident for a small child,” said Sgt. PJ Hardy.

The child has since been treated and released from Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

A check of the 20-year-old’s TBI criminal history shows multiple charges connected to domestic violence. Investigative sources confirm the charges involve the same young woman.

Cox is currently in the Wilson County jail being held without bond because of a previous violation.