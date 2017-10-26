Juvenile arrested in murder of former TSU police officer

WKRN web staff Published:
(Photo: WKRN)

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have arrested a suspect in the murder of former TSU officer Jonathan Outlaw.

Police said they’ve arrested a juvenile and charged them with criminal homicide, aggravated robbery, and theft of property over $10,000.

Officers have not released the name or age of the juvenile.

Ricardo Murray, Jr (Courtesy: Robertson County Sheriff’s Office)

The other suspect, Ricardo Murray Jr., who faces the same charges, was added to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list Wednesday.

Murray is a black man who stands 5 feet 8 inches and weighs approximately 164 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Murray’s whereabouts should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to Murray’s arrest.