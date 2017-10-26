Injured Metro officer receives prestigious service award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Theodore Roosevelt Police Award is given to the officer for their outstanding and praiseworthy service to the department and community despite a serious handicap, illness or injury.

This time around, the award was given to Metro officer Terrance McBride.

Last year, McBride and his partner responded to a tip that a man wanted on outstanding warrants was staying in a motel.

When confronted by the officers, the ex-felon shot him in the shoulder with a shotgun.

McBride went through four surgeries and was back on the job in four months.

Thursday, while receiving the award, Officer McBride reflected on that day.

“As I embark on the first year anniversary of this tragic event I look back at all the positive things that have taken place since then. One being the birth of my beautiful daughter Ava, who was born just one day shy of my birthday on the 11th. And doing four surgeries and being able to return back to full duty in only 4 months. Recently taking on a position as a detective with the Domestic Violence Division. And also once again, being the recipient of this prestigious award,” said McBride.

Detective McBride’s wife pinned the medal on his uniform. He also received a $1,000 check and a bust of Theodore Roosevelt.

