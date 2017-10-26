Homicide investigation underway after body found in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A missing person search quickly turned into a homicide investigation in Franklin County.

Thursday morning, deputies found a body in a wooded area around Spring Creek Road.

The discovery was made in reference to a reported missing person who had been the target of an investigation since Sunday.

Police have not released the identity of the victim at this time.

Anyone having any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Franklin County Communications Center at 931-967-2331.