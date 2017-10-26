High School band competition cancelled in Murfreesboro gets saved

MURFREESBORO,Tenn. (WKRN) – After the MTSU Contest of Champions band competition was canceled this weekend, a local high school has scrambled to organize an event to salvage the weekend.

Spring Hill High School will host the Contest of Resilience.

Ten local high school band programs, all which were originally scheduled to play at MTSU that day, will be featured.

Members of the Siegel High School Marching Band were disappointed when the decision was made to cancel MTSU’s Contest of Champions.

The news was especially tough for seniors. The contest was set to be the final performance of the season.

Siegel’s flute section leader Rose Higginbotham says the band was not deterred.

“There’s a reason we’re called a band family. It’s exactly that,” said Higginbotham. “It was just awesome to see everyone come together, be there for each other, and lift each other’s spirits.”

Higginbotham said the group was relieved to hear of the alternate plan for a band contest, so they could show off their hard work.

“I think it’s also a lesson everyone can take into their future lives about persevering through hardships,” she said. “Because everyone is going to have to face that. But this is a great way to learn.”

A group of schools will also take part in a competition in Nashville.

The Overton Exhibition is being hosted by John Overton High School on Saturday.

The Contest of Champions was canceled by MTSU amid concerns about the white nationalist rally being held Saturday in Murfreesboro.