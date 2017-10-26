Downtown Murfreesboro businesses prepare for rallies

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – With the uncertainty of the weekend rallies planned in Murfreesboro, many business owners are taking precautions.

Businesses along the square in downtown Murfreesboro will close Friday night and remain closed through Saturday.

Some business owners plan to board up their windows, too.

According to the vice president of the downtown association, many shops make up to 20 percent of their weekly revenue in just one day.

Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland said in a statement, “I am deeply saddened that any group who is not from our community can come in and create chaos and fear in our city. The people who are suffering from these actions are residents.”

At nearby Middle Tennessee State University, the president has decided to lock down residence halls on campus all weekend long out of abundance of caution and for the safety of students.