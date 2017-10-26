Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled coming to Nashville this March

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Pop star Demi Lovato just announced she will be having her “North American”2018 Tour, and she is bringing a special guest.

Hip hop mogul DJ Khaled will join Lovato on the 30-city tour kicking off on Feb. 26, 2018.

The tour will stop in Nashville on March 28 at the Bridgestone Arena.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website, according to a press release.

Citi card members can purchase presale tickets from Monday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi’s Private Pass program.

Fan Registration for the U.S. and Canadian tour dates will be available through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program.

Additionally, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Fabletics presales begin Oct. 31. JBL and Ulta presales follow on Nov. 1 along with a YouTube presale on Nov. 2.