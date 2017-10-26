Bellevue homeowners voice concerns about tall, skinnies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Bellevue council members held a meeting Thursday to talk to residents and answer questions about the “tall, skinny” home trend.

In neighborhoods like Sylvan Park, East Nashville and The Nations where there is R zoning, one home can be torn down and two tall, skinny homes will take its place.

Two tall, skinnies on one lot are considered one detached duplex.

“I’m not a huge fan of it,” said Bellevue resident Alicia Cone. “I think it contributes to the overall feeling of congestion and being on top of one another.”

A member from the Metro Planning Commission, Councilwoman Sheri Weiner and Councilwoman Mina Johnson helped lead the meeting.

“I’ve received many, many questions about tall skinnies in Bellevue,” said Councilwoman Weiner. “There are very many people who are concerned that it’s to be infiltrating this area too.”

Especially those wanting to preserve the character of their single-family neighborhoods. People are also concerned about additional traffic.

“I’ve been here long enough where we saw what happened in Atlanta,” said Cone. “I know that’s what everybody says – that Nashville doesn’t want to become Atlanta – but I think we’re getting pretty far down the road to doing that if we’re not already there.”

The MTA was also at the meeting. An informational meeting about infrastructure plans in Bellevue will be held November 30.