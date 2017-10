CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old runaway from Cheatham County.

According to the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office, Jazmyne Hollars ran away after refusing to come home from a friend’s house on Oct. 13.

She may be in either Davidson or Dickson counties.

Anyone with information on Jazmyne’s whereabouts is urged to call 615-792-2098.