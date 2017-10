SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fire damaged two buildings at a Smyrna apartment complex Thursday.

The flames were under control before 3:30 p.m. at the Chalet Apartments on Joyner Drive, not far from S. Lowry Street.

Sgt. Bobby Gibson told News 2 buildings one and two were impacted.

At least one person was treated for smoke inhalation but no serious injuries were reported.

Smyrna police responded to the scene to help traffic control in the area.