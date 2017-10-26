2 North Nashville businesses broken into; 1 in custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is in custody after two North Nashville businesses were broken into early Thursday morning.

It happened at Slim & Husky’s Pizza on Buchanan Street and Consider the Consider the Wldflwrs, a jewelry store on Ninth Avenue North.

At the pizzeria, one of its windows were shattered and police said alcoholic beverages were stolen.

Police said the same suspect then went around the corner to the Consider the Wildflowers and took some jewelry.

Police have not released the suspect’s identity.

The number of business break-ins in Nashville is up 42 percent this year over 2016.

Also Thursday morning, at least three other businesses were broken into in Nashville. It is unclear if they are all related.