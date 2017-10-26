2 in custody after break-in at Donelson dental office

DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men are in custody after a break-in at a Donelson dentist office Thursday morning.

It happened at the Affordable Dentures and Implants located in the 900 block of Allen Road.

Police told News 2, the office has been broken into in the past, but this time the suspects tried to hide in the ceiling.

When police arrived to the scene they said they heard people talking inside.

At that point, officers said one of the suspects tried to run, but then quickly returned inside the building and climbed up into the ceiling to hide.

Police ultimately took him into custody.

It wasn’t until the surveillance video was reviewed that police determined there was another suspect. Another search of the office found the second suspect also hiding in the ceiling.

The surveillance video, according to police, shows the suspects trying to break into a safe.

Metro police believe the same pair may have been involved in at least two other burglaries early Thursday morning.

In nearby Antioch, the American Freight and Mattress on Owen Drive was broken into around 12:10 a.m. The Stovers Liquidation on Old Hickory Boulevard was also broken into minutes later, at 12:14 a.m.

At Stovers Liquidation, the front door was broken in and the owner said a $5 watch was taken. It is not clear if the suspects were involved in those break-ins.

The investigation is ongoing.