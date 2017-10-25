Vols star John Kelly suspended for Kentucky game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee head coach Butch Jones suspended running back John Kelly and linebacker Will Ignont for the Kentucky game after they were cited by Knoxville police late Tuesday night.

Kelly was pulled over because of a burned out headlamp on his car, but police discovered over 4 grams of marijuana in the vehicle after they searched it.

Both players denied the drugs belonged to them.

Wednesday afternoon, Jones made the call on their playing status for the weekend, saying, “John Kelly and Will Ignont will be suspended for the Kentucky game as a result of the incident on Tuesday night. Members of our football team have a responsibility to represent the University of Tennessee in a first-class manner. I met with John and Will and they understand their actions were unacceptable.”

The Volunteers are 0-4 in the SEC and opened up a 5.5 point underdog to the rival Wildcats before they lost Kelly, who leads Tennessee with 615 yards and 6 TD’s.