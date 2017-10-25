VIDEO: Performance Studios offers unique Halloween costumes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With Halloween quickly creeping up, Performance Studios is showing off all its unique and one-of-a-kind costumes.

The costume store offers a full line of cosmetics, costumes and accessories. And if you don’t want to own a costume forever, you can just rent it out for a short time.

Superheroes aside, scary clowns have also made a comeback, especially with the latest adaptation of “It.”

Visit Performance Studios at 523 W. Thompson Lane in Nashville. They’re open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. They are closed Sundays and Mondays.