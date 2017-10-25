‘Tragedy should not be fodder for hate and white supremacy,’ warns Lipscomb professor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the League of the South and other white nationalist groups prepare to hold rallies in Shelbyville and Murfreesboro, local leaders are concerned about their message and the potential for conflict.

Add the voice of Lee C. Camp, Professor of Theology and Ethics at Lipscomb University.

“Some members of the League of the South (LOS) put on a Christian veneer, and employ Christian language. They insist upon the efficacy of violence,” says Camp.

The League of the South has said one of their reasons for coming to Middle Tennessee is the shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, for which a Sudanese immigrant is under arrest.

As a life-long member of Churches of Christ, Camp says, “I don’t want the tragedy that occurred at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ being used as a pretense for hatred and hostility.”

In a statement sent to News 2, Dr. Camp warns the rising tide of hostile ethnocentrism is “deeply troubling.”

The good news of Christian practice is not some naïve “ethno-centrism” and a return to some foolish hierarchy of the white man or some intellectually ill-conceived construct about southern culture. In fact, if the Bible teaches us anything, it makes clear that the hierarchicalism of the new racists is fundamentally flawed. The whole move of the New Testament, the fundamental meaning of baptism, the practice of communion, all of these teach us to welcome strangers, practice hospitality, and cast down all foolish notions of superiority.

Lee C. Camp is a Professor of Theology and Ethics at Lipscomb University and host of Nashville’s Tokens Show