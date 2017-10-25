Student expelled after weapons found in car at Oakland H.S.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A student at Oakland High School was arrested and expelled after weapons were reportedly found in their car.

According to schools spokesman James Evans, a knife, a BB gun and an airsoft gun were found in the student’s car. Evans said the airsoft gun contained .22-calibre ammunition.

Parents have been alerted of the incident.

“Please know that student safety is our first priority, which is why we conduct various drills throughout the school year to practice for these types of situations. The faculty and administration at the school handled the situation quickly and followed our safety procedures,” Evans said.

The student’s identity was not released.