Nashville Skating Academy collecting Christmas gifts for needy children

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – A skating academy in Nashville is working to give underprivileged children a better Christmas this year.

The Nashville Skating Academy at Centennial Sportsplex is hosting a drive with Operation Christmas Child this Saturday to distribute gift boxes for needy kids.

The drive begins at 9:45 a.m. and will last until 11:45 a.m. at the Sportsplex.

Anyone who picks up and donates a box to Operation Christmas Child will receive one free learn to skate class from the Nashville Skating Academy.

Operation Christmas Child is part of Samaritan’s Purse, a nondenominational Christian organization that helps people around the world.

The learn to skate sessions are usually Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:45 p.m. and Saturdays at 9:45 a.m. The sessions last an hour and are offered to children and adults starting at just 3-years-old.

All instructions begin with the fundamentals of movement on the ice with basic levels and teach the safety of forward and backward skating and stopping and turning.

As skaters progress, they are taught how to spin, spiral, and do different hops and jumps.