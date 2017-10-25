Man accused of harassing 2 Muslim girls as they got off school bus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say two Muslim girls were harassed by a man on Tuesday afternoon after they got off their school bus.

According to arrest warrants, 32-year-old Christopher Beckham approached the two girls, both McGavock High School students, as they walked along Lebanon Pike.

The two girls were reportedly both wearing a hijab.

Beckham allegedly followed the two girls and told them to “go back to [their] country” and that they were “not welcome in America.” He allegedly made other racist comments and threatened to beat them up.

The father of the two girls was reportedly driving home and saw Beckham approaching his daughters.

The father told police that he stopped and asked Beckham what was going on.

At that point, Beckham allegedly continued using racial slurs and then pulled out a silver pocket knife and swung at the father.

The father told police that he ducked and Beckham fell to the ground. During the ensuing scuffle, the father said he also fell to the ground, suffering abrasions to his temple and fingers.

The father and daughters reportedly got back into the father’s car, called police and followed Beckham until officers arrived.

Beckham is charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of felony aggravated assault.

The arresting officer said he heard Beckham continue to make racist comments about the victims, as he sat in the patrol car.

Beckham also allegedly threatened to go back and kill the victims once he got out of jail.

Beckham’s bond was set at $20,000 and his first appearance in court was set for Thursday.