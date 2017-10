LIVINGSTON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Livingston woman celebrated her 107th birthday on Monday.

Born in 1910, Rose Hart Dale was born in Overton County and attended Livingston Academy, where she played basketball while in high school.

Family members said she later taught for 20 years at the same school she attended and another 20 years at a Texas school.

Dale returned to Tennessee several years ago.