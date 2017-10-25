Heather Melton talks about life after husband’s burial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The impact of the Las Vegas shooting is still being felt across the country and here in Tennessee.

The widow of Sonny Melton is picking up the pieces of a life they closely shared, watching sunsets by the lake, volunteering at football games, and even working together.

Since the shooting that took her husband’s life, Heather Melton says “the joy” is missing from some of her simplest tasks, and questions like “How are you?” can be the hardest to answer.

She recently spoke with ABC’s 20/20 for an interview expected air soon here on News 2.

“It’s a minute by minute process – really trying to figure out how to handle the grief that you feel, maybe the anger, the sorrow, the loss and the emptiness,” she said.

“There are good days and bad days, and there are good moments and bad moments within those days. So, you know, I think that I don’t expect a lot of myself right now as far as trying to figure out how I am,” Melton continued.

The orthopedic surgeon also serves as the team doctor for a high school football team, and Sonny often helped her take care of the players at half-time. This past Friday, she worked the first game without him in many years.