Gallatin police ask for public’s help finding aggravated domestic assault suspect

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an aggravated domestic assault suspect.

According to a release, Eric Morrill and his girlfriend got into an argument when he allegedly attempted to strangle the woman.

Police said he fled the scene before their arrived to the scene. Responding officers determined an assault had occurred and warrants have been obtained for Morrill.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.