Fugitive in stolen car chased through several Tennessee communities

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted out of Kentucky is accused of ramming a stolen car into several other vehicles during a chase Tuesday evening through several communities in Tennessee.

Mt. Juliet police said the situation began around 6 p.m. with a report of two suspicious men in a car parked in a lot on Pleasant Grove Road.

Officers determined the car the two were in had been reported stolen out of Kentucky.

That led to a chase, which police said involved the passenger of the car surrendering to officers.

He is not charged.

The chase started in Mt. Juliet, went into Hermitage, then back into Mt. Juliet, and ended in Lebanon when the stolen car drove into a field, and the suspect was taken into custody.

Police identified the suspect as 50-year-old Javier Estesvez.

During the chase, Estesvez is accused of intentionally ramming three vehicles.

Police said one person suffered minor injuries, as a result.

Capt. Tyler Chandler addressed the community via Facebook Live following the incident.

“Anytime we have these incidents, we are always evaluating the pursuit. We have to evaluate the danger and the risk to the public versus the danger and the risk of letting this person continue,” Capt. Chandler said. “After the suspect began to intentionally target other motorists, obviously wanted out of Kentucky, officers continued that pursuit.”

Police said Estesvez was wanted in Kentucky for felony theft.

He was arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail on several charges including Aggravated Kidnapping, Evading Arrest, Theft of Property, DUI, Criminal Impersonation, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.