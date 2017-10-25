Food 2 Families help feed hungry Middle Tennessee Children

NASHILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One in four children is at risk for hunger in Tennessee, but here’s some good news. Each year, children in Middle Tennessee schools join News 2 to donate food to local food banks through our Food 2 Families program.

This year, 20 elementary and middle schools are part of our Food 2 Families school food drive. Mt. View Elementary School in Antioch has made it a 16-year tradition.

These students take so much pride in helping others. They have already reached their goal, but will keep working until the end of the month because they understand how every food item makes a difference.