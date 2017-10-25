Fall Funtacular: New haunted house plus event for kids at Nashville Shores

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Shores has geared up for Halloween with separate events, one for adults and children over 12 and another for younger kids.

For the older crowd, Nashville Shores is excited to announce they are teaming up with Nashville Nightmare, voted the nation’s No. 1 haunted house in the country in the 2016 USA Today Reader’s Choice poll, to create a brand new Haunted Woods on the edge of Percy Priest Lake.

The new haunted attraction, Nashville Haunted Woods at Priest Lake, will be an unforgettable journey full of terror, horror and screams through the twisted grove trees deep in the woods of Nashville Shores.

“I have been looking to create an outdoor haunted attraction for several years,” said Brad Webb, owner of Nashville Nightmare. “The unique setting of Nashville Shores with its expansive woods and location on Percy Priest Lake offered the perfect opportunity to provide haunt enthusiasts with an experience unlike any other in Middle Tennessee.”

“We are continually looking to improve our property whether it be adding the most thrilling water slides, exhilarating zip lines, or new cabins,” said Larry Edgmon, General Manager of Nashville Shores. “Teaming up with Nashville Nightmare and the creation of Nashville Haunted Woods at Priest Lake is another step in providing the ultimate entertainment experience for our guests.”

Nashville Haunted Woods at Priest Lake will be open every night from Thursday, Oct. 28 through Halloween night, Oct. 31. Visit NashvilleHauntedWoods.com for more information.

For younger kids, there is Booville, which has a much more family-friendly atmosphere. Children can come to Nashville Shores dressed up in costume for a hay bale maze, bounce houses, arts and crafts, a costume contest, story time, and even a trick-or-treat trail.

Tickets are just $9.99 plus tax per person and can be purchased online or at the gate. Information and tickets can be purchased at BoovilleNashville.com.