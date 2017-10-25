Events canceled, roads closed due to white nationalist rallies Saturday

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some events have been canceled and streets are being closed as police prepare for Saturday’s white supremacist rallies in Murfreesboro and Shelbyville.

Murfreesboro police will close the downtown Square to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic starting at 3 a.m. Saturday.

Street closures within one-block radius of the downtown Square include:

College Street between North Walnut and North Spring Street.

East and West Main Street between Walnut Street and Spring Street.

Vine Street between South Walnut Street and South Spring Street.

Walnut Street between West College Street and West Vine Street.

Maple Street between West College Street and West Vine Street.

Church Street between East College Street and East Vine Street.

Spring Street between East College Street and East Vine Street.

West Tommy Martin Drive between Vine Street and N.W. Broad Street.

Middle Tennessee State University has canceled the Contest of Champions, a high school band competition involving 25 schools and more than 3,300 students and their families.

MTSU residence halls and apartments will be locked at 5 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Monday

Most shops and businesses in downtown Murfreesboro plan to close.

Most businesses on Shelbyville’s square will be closed on Saturday.

Portions of Lane Parkway and North Cannon Blvd. will be closed before and during the rally.

Parking will not be allowed on city streets in the area and restrictions will be enforced beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.

