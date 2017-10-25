Elderly man with Alzheimer’s missing in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 83-year-old man who reportedly suffers from Alzheimer’s was reported missing in Murfreesboro.

Police are searching for Benny Kirby, who is a white man at 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He is driving a grey GMC Sonoma extended cab with rear driver side damage and TN tag N3535K.

According to a press release, he was last seen around 6:30 p.m. at the Uncle Sandy’s store on S. Church Street near Interstate 24. Police say other people helped him refuel his car and called authorities due to his confused behavior.

He was missing at the time he was spotted at the store, and reported officers at the same time, who were unable to make contact.

Kirby has Alzheimer’s and takes medication for seizures, according to the department.

If anyone sees Mr. Kirby or his vehicle please call Murfreesboro police dispatch at 615-893-1311.