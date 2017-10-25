Could tall skinny houses be coming to Bellevue?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tall skinny houses are popping up all around Nashville. So far, there aren’t any in Bellevue, but that could change.

Some, like Carly Misenheimer, don’t mind the idea of tall skinny homes.

“I think that they all look the same and they’re not super creative or interesting, but I suppose they’re effective,” she said.

But others, like Vikki Smith, don’t want to see them in Bellevue.

“It just changes the whole aspect of the neighborhood. I think it cheapens the neighborhoods,” said Smith.

But like it or not, tall skinny houses are becoming a more familiar sight pretty much everywhere you look, and more are being built every day.

“I think really they’re going to look at older neighborhoods, and we’ve got pockets of older neighborhoods out here because Bellevue’s an older community, and so I think we’ll see smatterings of them, if people even decide to move in that direction,” said Metro District 22 Representative Sheri Weiner.

Tall skinnies are two homes on a lot where there used to be one, and more homes, of course, means more people.

“Traffic, traffic, traffic. Because Bellevue has become so popular and we have so many people moving out here, it just you know, stands to reason that we’ve got an increase in that. Infrastructure, our schools. You know our schools are going to get impacted with more and more kids,” said Councilwoman Weiner.

But that’s the issue. About 100 people are moving into Nashville each day, all looking for a place to live.

“I just think that the population’s growing so fast, and it’s just how are we going to keep up with traffic and everything,” said Bellevue resident Hannah Smith.

Councilwoman Weiner says she’s staying neutral about tall skinnies.

She said, “I think that it’s up to each individual property owner to make that decision on their own and I don’t think it’s my place to stipulate what I think personally because it’s about property rights.”

There are several factors that have to be looked at before a tall skinny can be built, and it all boils down to zoning.

But you do need to know your rights. You can learn more about them, and zoning Thursday night at Cross Point Church in Bellevue.

Representative Weiner and other officials will be there at 6 p.m. for the community meeting.