2 Gives Back – Metro Animal Care and Control

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Every Wednesday News 2 delivers lunch to men and women that help make life a little easier, and better, for everyone.

This week, News 2’s Paige Hill and Paul Huber from Nissan of Cool Springs delivered sandwiches and dog biscuits the men, women, cats, and dogs at Metro Animal Care and Control.

Paige talked to Becca Morris about the staff’s role in protecting the animals in Nashville and making sure that lost dogs and cats get returned to their owners.

Becca said strays are evaluated for three days before being put up for adoption. If a stray has identification the shelter tries to contact the owner for seven days. After that, those animals are available for adoption.

She also advocated for adopting over shopping.

“When you welcome a shelter animal into your home you are literally saving a life,” Morris said.

Thankfully, the shelter was not at capacity, but there are still several dogs and cats looking for forever homes.

The shelter is located just off Harding Place in south Nashville.

You can watch the full conversation with Becca and her friend Kaiser below or on the WKRN-TV Facebook page.