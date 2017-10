NASHVILLE,Tenn. (WKRN) – A water main break flooded an East Nashville road and several yards early Tuesday morning.

It happened at Rosebank Avenue and Colbert Drive.

When crews first arrived to the scene water was gushing out of a hydrant. A valve was located and the water was shut off.

As of 6 a.m. water was just trickling out of the hydrant.

Several residents had flooding in their yards, with some having water up to the home’s foundation.

Crews are working to repair the issue.