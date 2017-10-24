Trump fires back after Corker says he’d like him to ‘leave it to professionals for a while’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After Tennessee Senator Bob Corker said in a morning interview that he’d like the president to “leave it to the professionals for a while,” Donald Trump is firing back on Twitter.

During a televised interview on “Good Morning America,” Corker said he stands by his recent remarks referring to the White House as an “adult daycare” and that the president is putting the U.S. at risk for World War III.

“I don’t make comments that I haven’t thought about,” Corker said.

He continued, “The first comment was obviously in response to a very fallacious tweet the president sent out. The second comment, really when you look at the fact that we’ve got this issue with North Korea and the president continues to knee-cap his diplomatic representative – the secretary of state – and really move him away from successful diplomatic negations with China, which is key to this, you’re taking us on a path to combat.”

“I want to support these efforts that are underway; the president undermines our secretary of state, raises tension in the area by virtue of the tweets he sends out. I’d just like him to leave it to the professionals for a while and see if we can do something that’s constructive for our country, the region and world.”

Shortly after Corker’s morning interview, Trump tweeted, “Bob Corker, who helped President O. give us the bad Iran deal and couldn’t get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting tax cuts.”

In a second tweet, Trump wrote, “Corker dropped out of the race in Tennessee when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record!”

Shortly after the second tweet, Sen. Corker took to his Twitter to say, “Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff.”

Trump fired back less than an hour saying, “Isn’t it sad that lightweight Senator Bob Corker, who couldn’t get re-elected in the great state of Tennessee, will now fight tax cuts plus!”

The president is meeting with Republican senators for lunch later Tuesday.