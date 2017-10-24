Talent agency shares red flags about man claiming to be Nashville agent

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Almost every day now, a new victim comes forward alleging sexual harassment against movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

The days of the casting couch mentality in Hollywood would seem to be over. The question is how does that affect Nashville, a city often referred to as the third coast, behind Los Angeles and New York, for things like acting, production, even modeling.

Jen David runs J. L. David Talent, a full-service talent agency that works with actors, models, and dancers.

In the last few months, she told News 2 she’s been contacted by two young models concerned about a man online claiming to be a Nashville talent agent.

“It was on Facebook. He contacted her on Facebook. It went off the rails when she said, ‘I can’t find you online,’ and he said, ‘Our website is being worked on.’”

The woman then reportedly asked the alleged agent where his office is, and he was not clear, saying they had offices all over, but he prefers to meet new models at their home.

David said that raised a serious red flag for her.

“I truly felt this guy had nothing but bad intentions and this girl was in danger,” she told News 2.

David read part of the text string between the aspiring models and the alleged talent agent.

“’We are only looking for girls with no experience at the moment.’ That’s a red flag,” she said.

“’We only have a P.O. Box for billing and things. Many of our girls do shoots at their own residences. Their feedback is they are more comfortable at their own place than a studio or office; is that possible for you?’’ David continued reading from the ad.

She then looked up from the text and said, “That is the red flag. I don’t know one girl who is more comfortable shooting with a complete stranger at her own residence. That is what he said.”

David now has advice for the would-be models.

“’You are beautiful. I can help you. I can make you a star.’ –We don’t say that,” she said.

She advises you never go to someone’s private home if you don’t already have a relationship with or know them, and do not let a stranger come to your own home.

“Never, ever. Not even a female either. We don’t do that,” David explained.

News 2 checked with Metro police. There is no record of any crime involving the alleged agent or the agency he claims to represent.