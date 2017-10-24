Second Harvest increases disaster box production

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee has increased disaster box production to help hurricane relief efforts.

The help was requested by FEMA and Feeding America as Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico remain devastated after multiple hurricanes this season.

Second Harvest needs nearly 500 volunteers per week between now and Dec. 1, specifically for Disaster Relief Box Assembly.

The food bank needs 60 volunteers for each shift every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 8:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4, as well as Saturday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

This will take place at the United Methodist Publishing warehouse, 331 Great Circle Road, next to Second Harvest.

This volunteer need is in addition to the regular food sorting shifts at Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, which averages 300-400 volunteers per week.