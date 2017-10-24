Public gets to voice opinions on Major League Soccer stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The public had a chance to voice their concerns about the new Major League Soccer stadium proposal.

Dozens of people showed up Tuesday night at a meeting held at the Creative Arts Building at the Fairgrounds Nashville.

Members of the Metro Council were also there to hear what people had to say, trying to learn what they do and don’t like about the proposal.

The stadium would sit on the fairgrounds property, cost $255 million to build, and seat 27,000 people. Ninety percent of the funding would come from private sources while the remaining 10 would be public funding.

“I’m totally against it and I’m totally against this plan. I think that the council, you need to take a look this thing very good. As a business man, I never sign nothing unless I look at it. You need to look at this thing real good. I mean, everybody’s all excited because the soccer’s coming to town, but you need to look at this thing real good. It like signing a piece of paper to the bank. Don’t give our property away,” said Bob Blair, who is against the proposal.

Newton Dominey, on the other hand, supports it.

“I think it is a soccer town. I mean, this summer we saw over hundreds thousands of people come to Nashville to watch two soccer matches. We’ve had soccer here, I mean, for decades. It’s an international city. Soccer is an international sport and I think that, yeah. Nashville’s a soccer town. Nashville’s ready for topflight soccer,” he told News 2.

The Metro Council is expected to take up the legislation to finance the stadium on Nov. 7.

