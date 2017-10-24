Nashville sees 51 percent increase in shootings in 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As part of tracking crime data, the Metro- Nashville Police Department divides shootings into three categories – those that result in homicides, those that result in injuries and those that cause property damage.

So far in 2017, Nashville has seen a 51 percent increase in shootings compared to the same time period in 2016.

Through October 14, there have been 912 shootings in 2017, compared to 604 in 2016.

Every Nashville police precinct has seen an increase in the number of shootings.

The East Precinct has had the most shooting homicides of any precinct. There have been 16 homicides from gunfire, compared to only five in 2016 year-to-date.

The North Precinct has had the most shootings resulting in injuries and the most resulting in property damage.

There have been 78 shooting injuries reported so far in 2017 in the North Precinct alone, and there have been 131reports of property damage from shootings.

