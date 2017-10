NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The city is on the hunt for the perfect Christmas tree for the public square.

The Parks and Rec center is looking for a 30 to 40 foot Norway spruce that looks good from all angles.

Officials said it needs to be a tree that’s outgrown its location, is a hazard to a powerline or will need to be removed anyway.

Anyone that knows of a tree that fits that description can call the Parks and Rec office at 615-862-8400.