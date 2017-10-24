MurfreesboroLoves: Graphic spreads on Facebook ahead of white nationalist rally

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Many Facebook users have added the graphic image “#MurfreesboroLoves, A Community Action Against Hate” to their profile picture.

Murfreesboro resident Art Growden is the graphic designer who created the Facebook image in response to the white supremacist groups planning rallies on Saturday.

He says so far more than 4,000 people have added the image to their profile picture.

“We just wanted to make the narrative not be about these people who don’t live here, are coming from outside and stuff, and don’t represent the way we see Murfreesboro, and what we know about Murfreesboro,” said Art Growden, who designed the #Murfreesboro Loves graphic.

Downtown business owners have started displaying signs with that message on their store fronts.

Andrea Meade works for an investment firm in downtown Murfreesboro. She also put a #MurfreesboroLoves sign in her business window.

“You know these people are coming from out of state to come down here and cause trouble and they don’t have to deal with it when they are done,” said Meade.

Business owners told News 2 they have been instructed to treat this situation as if a hurricane was coming to town. They are asking them to board up their windows and evacuate the area.

Growden told News 2 after the rallies pass, #MurfreesboroLoves will live on.

The community group which started with about 20 concerned citizens has grown and plans to continue spreading their message even after this weekend’s events.

