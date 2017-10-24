Melissa Villinews, Crestview Elementary School, October 26, 2017

Melissa Villines is a fourth grade teacher at Crestview Elementary School in Springfield, Robertson County.

Despite a cancer diagnosis she’s teaching while undergoing treatment.

She empowers students to think critically to better prepare them for the future.

Students love how she makes lessons easy to understand.

So we salute Melissa Villines as our News 2 Eduator of the Week.

