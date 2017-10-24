Man reported missing after not returning from hunting ginseng

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Fentress County are searching for a man who was last seen hunting for ginseng.

Danny Ray Hall was dropped by his girlfriend around 9 a.m. on Oct. 14 at the end of Sam Beaty Road.

His girlfriend reported him missing three days later on Oct. 17.

Since then, authorities have used helicopters and K-9 units to assist in the search for the 57-year-old man.

Hall is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a tan and brown cap, a t-shirt, jeans and black and camouflage boots. He also was carrying a camo backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office at 931-879-8142.