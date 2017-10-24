Man arrested for throwing wood, metal from Nashville bridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 58-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning after he allegedly threw metal and wood off a Nashville bridge onto the road below.

According to Metro police, Collie Jackson Jr. was standing on the CSX overpass on Eighth Avenue South and hit several vehicles below around 9:30 a.m.

Officers responded quickly and took Jackson into custody. A press release states he was carrying a large piece of wood on his shoulder at the time.

The 58-year-old allegedly ignored officers who ordered him to stop as he jogged away. He was caught a short time later.

Drivers whose vehicles were struck did not report any damage or injury to the police department.

Jackson, who is homeless, is charged with felony reckless endangerment, evading arrest, and criminal trespass.

He has previous convictions for assault, theft, attempted burglary, criminal trespass, and indecent exposure. Jackson is being held in lieu of $6,500 bond.