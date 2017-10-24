Kenny Rogers honored with star on Walk of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Kenny Rogers now has his own star on the Walk Of Fame, and it’s well deserved.

He’s one of the best-selling music artists of all time. With more than 120 hit singles, people around the world know his name.

Rogers talked a little about his feelings as he gets ready to play his farewell show in Nashville on Wednesday.

“Mixed emotions, you know. You don’t do something for 70 years and just walk away from it. But I’m trying to. I hate people that retire 10 times and come back very year. I don’t want to do that,” he said.

Rogers’ final farewell will take place at Bridgestone with a massive goodbye concert.

His longtime friend Dolly Parton will perform on stage with him, along with a long list of other big names.