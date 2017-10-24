Kenny Chesney performs at Inspire Nashville fundraiser

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Kenny Chesney performed at Marathon Music Works in Nashville on Tuesday.

It wasn’t a normal show, though, as it had two specific purposes—to honor his friend and raise money for good causes.

Chesney took the stage around 9:30 p.m. for the event hosted by Inspire Nashville to honor music publisher Troy Tomlinson.

The event also raised money for the Onsite Foundation, which helps people affected by trauma through therapeutic practices.

“This has been such a huge amount of loss in such a short period of time,” Chesney said of recent hurricanes and the Las Vegas mass shooting. “And I truly do believe that music heals more than anything, and that’s what tonight is all about, raising money for the people who are truly in need, and it really neat looking up. And I’m really proud to be a part of that, and proud to honor Troy at the same time.”

Chesney’s house in the U.S. Virgin Islands was destroyed by Hurricane Irma in September. He created the Love For Love City Foundation to help the people of the British and U.S. Virgin Islands.