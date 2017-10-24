Group behind Tennessee rallies say more than 100 could show up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are many unanswered questions about what could play out during the two separate rallies in Middle Tennessee this weekend.

A spokesperson for the League of the South, an organization hosting the rally, told News 2 on Tuesday that he expects more than a hundred white nationalists will be there.

He said they picked Shelbyville and Murfreesboro for several reasons, including the fact that rallies held there before were peaceful.

Even though the groups rallying have a loud chant, several of them are not as identifiable as the Ku Klux Klan of years before.

On a flyer posted this week, the League of the South, National Socialist Movement, Traditionalist Workers Party and Vanguard America all plan to chant on the streets on Saturday.

“Tennessee is more geographically centered. It is easier to get to for more of our people,” said Brad Griffin.

In a video posted to YouTube earlier this month, Dillon Hopper said Vanguard has more than 200 members in nearly half the states across the country.

“We have individuals in Canada, we have individuals in the United Kingdom,” he said to members.

According to their website, their main objective is to stop “white genocide” and ratify their uniform, which is the color of their skin.

Hopper, a former US Marine, is one of the speakers set to rally in Middle Tennessee alongside the League of the South’s Dr. Michael Hill.

Spokesman Brad Griffin said the objective of their rally is to protest the refugee resettlement, bring national spotlight to the Antioch church shooting, and turn the page on the violence in Charlottesville.

“The biggest issue in the area is the dumping of all these refugees,” said Griffin. He also said he does not consider his group to be racist.

“I believe race exists, I believe race matters, I believe race has a lot to do with identity, but I don’t hate people because they are of a different race,” explained Griffin. Hear more of his interview below this story.

The Southern Poverty Law Center classifies the League of the South as one of the 917 hate groups across the country.

“We define a hate group as an organization that believes that a whole other group of people based on their inherit characteristics are lesser,” Director of Intelligence Heidi Beirich told News 2 on Monday.

Griffin rebutted the statement by saying, “They are against pro-white groups and right-wing groups, which they declare hate groups.”

League of the South also posted on their website tips for this weekend, asking people who come to the rally not to wear masks but feel free to bring a shield and goggles– and to leave any firearms at home. Below is their full statement online:

On 28 October 2017, The League of the South is set to participate in approved and announced public rallies in Shelbyville and Murfreesboro, Tennessee. All members of The League who attend this event will be required to abide by the following legal and moral constraints: Obey all authorities charged with keeping public order. If you believe an order or command of a public official violates your right to free speech, assembly, or some other matter, report this to our League leaders and we will in turn report to our attorneys on the scene. Obey all applicable laws and statutes regarding the possession and bearing of firearms and other weapons, clothing, and other accoutrements and accessories. Be respectful of all public and private property. Do not verbally incite illegal behavior. Engage in violence, and at the proper level, only in defense of your own person, that of your compatriots, and your property. Stand your ground, speak your mind, and proclaim your message, but do not initiate physical contact with anyone who opposes you. Be honorable in all your dealings. Michael Hill

President, The League of the South