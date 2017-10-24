Florida couple surprised to find 65 pounds of pot in Amazon order

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida couple was surprised after they opened a package in the mail, finding a large amount of marijuana in the box.

According to CNN, one Orlando woman thinks Amazon is just the easy way to make a purchase.

“We love Amazon and do a lot of shopping on Amazon,” she said.

So, this summer when she and her fiancé needed to put some things in storage, they placed an order for 27-gallon storage totes.

But when the packages arrived, they knew something didn’t feel right.

“They were extremely heavy, heavier than you would think from ordering four empty bins,” the woman said.

She asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons. The concern comes after she opened the box and was hit with a strong odor. And under layers of packaging, she found 65-pounds of marijuana.

She said she immediately called Orlando police.

“When the first officer got here she was in disbelief,” the woman said. Police took the drugs and launched an investigation.

It had been shipped by Amazon “Warehouse Deals” via UPS from a facility in Massachusetts weighing 93.5 pounds.

“We were still pretty fearful our home would be broken into and we didn’t sleep there for a few days,” the woman said.

The customers said after going back and forth with Amazon, mostly by email for more than a month, they never spoke to a supervisor.

And finally received an email giving them a $150 giftcard with the message, “I am unable to do anything else at this time.”

She says what they wanted was an apology and an explanation about how this could happen.

“There was no concern for a customer’s safety. I mean this could have turned into a worst-case scenario,” she said.

Orlando police have yet to make an arrest and say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.