Families terrified as bullets fly into Murfreesboro homes during drive-by

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – There was a close call Monday night for a husband and wife as a bullet entered their home during a drive-by shooting as they watched TV.

Another house next door was hit multiple times after the gunfire erupted in a Murfreesboro neighborhood.

It seems like we’ve been reporting on shots being fired and hitting homes of innocent people in Murfreesboro for quite a while now.

Gary Luther had just sat down in his favorite chair to watch a TV.

“We were watching Dancing With The Stars,” Luther told News 2. When all of a sudden, a real live movie was playing on the street right outside his home.

“Something hit me in the face; I thought it was glass from the window,” Luther said. “Then all of a sudden, pow, pow, pow, pow; I mean it was about 15 to 20 gunshots.”

Luther said the bullets came inches away from hitting him.

“Where the bullet is, if I had been standing up right here, it would have hit me right in the forehead,” he told News 2.

“Looks like it missed my wife by two and a half or three feet lying on the couch watching TV,” he continued.

The house next door was struck by bullets five times. A mother and one of her daughter were inside. She was too shaken up to talk with News 2.

“They said we just heard the noise and we didn’t know what was going on,” Luther said. “Everything was done over by the time they came out.”

There have been several neighborhoods in Murfreesboro over the past few months where the same thing happened, innocent people finding themselves dodging bullets while they sat in the comfort of their homes.

“I know around MTSU it’s real bad, but the police last night, when they were putting all the identification markers from the shells out in the street, said I can’t believe this happened right here at your house cause there is never any trouble right here on your street,” Luther said.

Police are not sure why the neighboring home was targeted. The family moved from Shelbyville and hasn’t been living there long.

Luther says thankfully no one was hurt.

“They’re totally scared to death, I talked to her this morning, her kids want to move, they don’t want to go to school; they’re just afraid to go out in the yard,” he said. “My wife wants to move and we’ve been here 32 years.”

Detectives were on the scene last night collecting evidence. They also said officers will provide extra patrol in the area.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. Remember, they don’t need your name, just your information. Call 615-893-STOP if you have any information.