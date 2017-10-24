Dirt bikes stolen from home’s shed in Madison

NASHVILLE, Ten. (WKRN) – An early Christmas was taken away from two young brothers in Madison in a late night burglary with thousands of dollars’ worth of items stolen from a shed.

It happened late Monday night at a home off Marthona Road.

Little brother Kenneth follows close behind big brother Kevin, but both got their need for speed from their sister.

“Yeah, of course, it was my dirt bike first,” said older sister Vivian Stephanie Valdez. “Then, you know, I got older.”

So Vivian retired the bold red bike, which is now ridden by Kenneth, and Keven was given a new yellow Suzuki just last week as an early Christmas present.

“I was super excited,” he told News 2. “I couldn’t wait to ride it.”

But both bikes are now gone, taken from the shed out back.

“My dad wakes up and is like, ‘Hey Steph, they stole the dirt bikes,” said Vivian. “They’re not here.”

“Couldn’t believe that they just cut the chain. Took more stuff out of the garage.” added 8-year-old Kenneth. “I barely rode it, cause it was cold and raining, and I was sad.”

Along with the two bikes, the burglars made away with countless tools, a chainsaw, and a leaf blower.

The Valdez’s estimate the items are worth a few thousand dollars. Anyone with information should contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.